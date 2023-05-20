Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.66. Rogers has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $271.12.

Insider Activity

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at $168,039,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rogers by 35,179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,415,000 after buying an additional 638,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 12,359.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,856,000 after buying an additional 508,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Featured Articles

