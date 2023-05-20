Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.77-4.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.76 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 22,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

