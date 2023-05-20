Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.33.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,775,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,986,000 after buying an additional 79,863 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.