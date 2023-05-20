RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.