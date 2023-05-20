RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
RPT Realty Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:RPT opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.35.
Institutional Trading of RPT Realty
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPT Realty (RPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.