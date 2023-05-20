Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $100.29 on Friday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $106.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 10.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.