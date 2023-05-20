Ryanair (RYAAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Ryanair to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter.
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $100.29 on Friday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $106.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on RYAAY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.