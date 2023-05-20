Ryder System (NYSE:R) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE:R opened at $80.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

