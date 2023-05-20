Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.45

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.45 and traded as low as $24.16. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.
