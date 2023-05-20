Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.63

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFEGet Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.63 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 191,401 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £26.94 million, a PE ratio of -394.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Safestyle UK’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

