Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $54.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics
In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $473,449,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
