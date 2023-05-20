Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $473,449,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

