Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $473,449,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.