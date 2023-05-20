Salona Global Medical Device (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 9,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile

Salona Global Medical Device Corp. engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services to the mental health and addiction industry. It operates through the Medical Billing and Financial Services segments. The Medical Billing segment focuses on its customers in United States. The Financial Services segment offers asset based financial services to healthcare providers in the United States.

