Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.24

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €33.24 ($36.13) and traded as high as €34.22 ($37.20). Salzgitter shares last traded at €34.12 ($37.09), with a volume of 77,413 shares changing hands.

SZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($23.04) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($37.61) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.08 and a 200-day moving average of €33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.17.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

