Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $66,660.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 889,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,796,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34.

On Friday, March 3rd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

Samsara Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $20.19 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

