Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCD opened at $295.55 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.59 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

