Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

ORCL opened at $102.84 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.