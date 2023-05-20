Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 325,134 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $88.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

