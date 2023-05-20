Sandy Spring Bank Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,343 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of META stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

