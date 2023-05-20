Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

