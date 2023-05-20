Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,000. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

TMUS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.