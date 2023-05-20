Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,407,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,372 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Citigroup by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 123,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,413 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,129,000 after acquiring an additional 109,861 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.