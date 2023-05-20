Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $313.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.30 and its 200 day moving average is $261.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $315.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

