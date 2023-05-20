Sandy Spring Bank Sells 15,972 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,455,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 39,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 344.2% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

