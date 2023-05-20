Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,992 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.