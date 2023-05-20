Sandy Spring Bank Sells 20,078 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.03. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

