Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,803 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after buying an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

