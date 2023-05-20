Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.98

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €91.98 ($99.98) and traded as high as €100.46 ($109.20). Sanofi shares last traded at €100.34 ($109.07), with a volume of 1,232,525 shares traded.

Sanofi Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €98.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €92.13.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.