Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.