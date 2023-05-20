SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $18.57.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Claxton bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $99,439. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 169,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

