Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after buying an additional 94,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholastic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scholastic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,496,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

