Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $35.82. 3,264,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.