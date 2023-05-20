Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.87

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 3374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Scor in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Scor Cuts Dividend

About Scor

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.1071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C, SCOR Global Life, and Corporate Functions. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.