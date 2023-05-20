Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $64.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.96.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,241 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

STX opened at $62.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -333.33%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.