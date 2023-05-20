Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

