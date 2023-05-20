Secret Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and $2,666.84 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00132091 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00063192 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026286 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00460497 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,756.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

