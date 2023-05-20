Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $33,178.85 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,076.72 or 1.00001342 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00020476 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $44,804.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.