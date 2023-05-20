Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

