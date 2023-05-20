Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

