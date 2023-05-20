Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.64.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $66.69. 823,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,158. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 24.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

