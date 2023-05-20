ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 3.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 9,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 88,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ShiftPixy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

ShiftPixy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

