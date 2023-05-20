ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 3.8%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 9,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 88,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ShiftPixy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc engages in the provision of human capital services. Its services include employment tax processing, human resources and employment compliance, employment related insurance, and employment administrative services solutions. The company was founded by Scott W. Absher and J. Stephen Holmes on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
