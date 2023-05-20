Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and traded as high as $15.15. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 123,875 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

