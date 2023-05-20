Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.86%. Research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.