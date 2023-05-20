Siacoin (SC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $679,068.78

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $185.62 million and approximately $679,068.78 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,090.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00340425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00555603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00067617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00429725 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,125,332,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

