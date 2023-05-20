Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $772,738.45

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $184.54 million and approximately $772,738.45 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,909.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00339005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00560133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00067971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00432834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,123,022,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.