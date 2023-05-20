Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $83.42.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,264,435. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

See Also

