Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $83.42.
Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers
In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,264,435. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.