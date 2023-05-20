Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Wedbush

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 979,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,161. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $93.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

