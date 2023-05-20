Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 3,803 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

