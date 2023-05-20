Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 190,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

