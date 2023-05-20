Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 97,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $332.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.