Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.