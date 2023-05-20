Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,189 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

LNG opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

