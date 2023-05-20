Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,868 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 78.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

